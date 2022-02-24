The theft of props worth a reported £150,000 from the set of the drama The Crown in Doncaster is not expected to delay filming.

The fifth series of the multi-award-winning drama is expected to air on Netflix at the end of the year and is currently being filmed in South Yorkshire.

Items were stolen from three vehicles on the set at Pastures Road in Doncaster.

A Netflix spokesman said: "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely.

"Replacements will be sourced; there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident but said that all lines of inquiry have now been exhausted.

A force spokesman said: “Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken.

“Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry.”

The extravagant hit series is due to return for its fifth instalment at the end of 2022, featuring a new all-star cast as it heads towards coverage of the late 1990s.

Screen veteran Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously played by Emma Corrin.

The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.

Writer Peter Morgan has confirmed there will be a sixth - and final - series.