Play video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

People from the Ukrainian community in South Yorkshire say their relatives are collecting weapons in case they need to defend themselves.

Paul Iwanyckyj's father moved to Doncaster as a political refugee from Ukraine - he is worried about what the future now holds for his family caught up in the invasion by Russia.

"Around 40 people" have died so far after Russian troops launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine this morning.

Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said several dozen people have been wounded. He didn’t specify whether the casualties included civilians.

Paul told ITV News: "This is probably the most emotional I've felt for a long while, I thought I was feeling emotional before and I think anybody who's Ukrainian or anybody who values freedom, democracy, should feel sick to the pit of their stomach with what is going on."

This morning he said that he received messages from relatives in Ukraine that said "we have woken up to the new reality, the reality of hostilities by the oppressor."

Paul said that he is especially worried for younger relatives, who could be caught up in the fighting, as the Ukrainian President told citizens they could get weapons to defend themselves.

He added: "President Putin only understands strength. The family aren't calling for troops on the ground but I think that we need to show a united resolve - it needs to be unflinching and it needs to be deep and meaningful."

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced the "largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen" in response to the invasion.

Explosions have been heard across Ukraine - in the capital Kyiv, and other cities Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa - as President Zelenskyy cut diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law, while urging Ukrainians to remain calm and stay home.

NATO envoys have since agreed to beef up air, land and sea forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

In Leeds, a rally has been held at the Ukrainian Community Centre - they are discussing what more can be done to oppose the invasion.

There have also been protests against the war held in Sheffield.