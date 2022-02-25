Bradford Village nightclub has licence revoked after spate of violent incidents

A nightclub in Bradford has been stripped of its licence after a number of violent incidents involving children.

The Village club on Sackville Street topped the list for the number of police call-outs to a licensed venue, with police dealing with a stabbing, drink spiking and several assaults since it re-opened in the summer.

Police said that one spiking incident involved a 15-year-old boy, while another concerned a 16-year-old girl attacking another 16-year-old.

In January, a man was stabbed at the club. Police said that his injuries were "grave" and could have been avoided with door staff searching people as they enter the club.

During a licensing committee hearing the club argued the problems "could happen at any premises".

Nobody from the club attended the review, held in City Hall, but a letter representing the licence holder, Anne Gilmour, was circulated during the meeting.

Written by R J Thompson, licensing practitioner, it said a decision had already been made to surrender the licence, as Bradford was "becoming worse for drug dealing and making it extremely hard for a licensed premises to operate".

It said it would be "unjust" to revoke the licence when they were in the process of surrendering it.

The club held its last night before voluntarily closing earlier this month.

Police were called to the club in January following a stabbing. Credit: ITV News

PC Lord, speaking on behalf of West Yorkshire Police, said: "It is not often that police appear in front of a licensing panel asking for a review.

"The pandemic has been extremely challenging for the hospitality industry and nightclubs have suffered huge financial losses.

"There is also a generation of 18 year olds who have come of age in the shadow of Covid who have found themselves in the situation where they are legally of age but have yet to learn the street smarts to keep themselves safe on a night out."

He said The Village was not providing a safe night out for young people.

The letter from the club referred to the incidents police had listed in their call for a review.

Referring to the stabbing on January 9, the response said: "Sadly, this could happen in any premises. You can have good doormen who check and do not find any weapons, however, those determined still manage to conceal them."

PC Lord responded to the letter by saying: "The theme in this response is 'it happens everywhere, what can we do?'.

"Management can't bury their heads in the sand and hope the problems go away."

Councillor Geoff Winnard said there was "an appalling catalogue of incidents for one establishment".

Members voted to revoke the club's licence, saying it was necessary "to protect children from harm" and "the prevention of crime and disorder".

ITV News has contacted the Village club for comment.