More than 40 fire fighters are tackling a large blaze at a waste recycling plant near Doncaster, which broke out at around 5.15pm on Friday 25 February.

People living close to the site on Balby Carr Bank in Balby are being told to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is urging people to avoid the area and say local roads may be closed as they expect to remain at the scene for a significant length of time.

The fire involves mixed metals and industrial waste, and specialist waste fire advisors are also at the scene.

An investigation into the the cause of the fire will begin once the fire has been fully extinguished.