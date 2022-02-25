The application process for the 2022 ITV News Traineeship scheme has opened.

ITV Calendar is looking for people who declare a disability to join their news team in October 2022 on a nine-month contract.

The successful applicant will receive training from our talented people across ITV News who want to share their skills and experience.

It’s a fast-paced and challenging environment so you should be ready to work hard and to high standards. You will be well supported with regular feedback and guidance.

A very high percentage of those who graduate from the programme have gone on to secure permanent roles across our regional, national and international news teams, both in front and behind the camera and ITV more widely, although there are no guarantees of continued employment beyond the 9 months.

What former Trainee's have to say about the scheme

Last year's Trainee Amelia Beckett has recently begun to present the regional GMB Bulletins on occasion. Credit: ITV News

Amelia Beckett, ITV Calendar's 2021 Trainee, said: "The Traineeship gives you the ultimate toolkit to progress as a journalist and learn the skills you need from the very best in the business.

"During my time on the traineeship, I had the opportunity to work on an exclusive lead story on cladding, developed from a survey which I wrote alongside experienced members of the newsroom.

"As a result, I was able to produce my first package and live report just five months after starting the traineeship.

"Without the wisdom and guidance of mentors on the traineeship and colleagues in the newsroom, I would never have been able to do that.

"Since then, I have gone on to pitch and report on a number of original stories, present the GMB headlines for ITV Calendar and have just landed a 3-month secondment as a reporter which I'm thoroughly excited to get stuck into."

Leah Magras, who was a trainee in 2019, has aspirations to produce the 6pm programme. Credit: ITV News

Leah Magras, ITV Calendar's 2019 trainee, said: "The ITV Traineeship is the best possible route into a career in journalism - across the 9-months you receive top class training from leading industry professionals and have the opportunity to put everything you learn into practice in your newsroom.

"I've had the opportunity to front an innovative digital series for Black History Month, pitched and reported on stories that I'm passionate about and even tried my hand at presenting the morning bulletins!

"I personally don't want to go down the on-screen route - but the beauty of the traineeship is that you have the chance to try different roles within the newsroom.

"I've recently started News Editing and my personal ambition is to eventually produce our 6pm programme. It's so important to have diversity of background, thought and perspectives in journalism - so what are you waiting for? Apply!"

If you have any questions about the scheme please send them to: newstraineeship2022@itv.com