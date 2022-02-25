Lincolnshire man to walk 152 miles in six days to raise money for Ukraine

Play video

Video report by Adam Fowler

A man from Lincolnshire is coordinating local donations for people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dan Zenchuck is packing blankets, medical supplies, first aid kits, sanitary products and tools to repair vehicles for Support Ukraine UK.

He will also be walking 152 miles in six days next month in a bid to raise money to send to people who have been affected by the conflict.

The Ukrainian ministry says Russia has hit 33 civilian sites in the country over the past 24 hours, as residential buildings were left burnt out and residents were forced take cover underground.

Russia's "full-scale invasion" resulted in the deaths of 137 Ukrainians in the first full day of fighting on 24 February, the country's president said.

The United Nations Human Rights office said that so far, it has verified at least 127 civilian casualties. These include 25 people killed and 102 injured, mostly from shelling and airstrikes.

Dan's parents came to the UK from Ukraine during the second world war.

He said: "Some of the aid will go out to the front. Some will go to the volunteer groups, some will go to the families of the soldiers as well who need it. And also some of the aid will go to people that have been displaced already.

"We're sending about half a tonne a week. I expect that to increase now. It's just the tip of the iceberg.

"We need so much more. But we're doing all that we can at this moment in time, and hopefully that will snowball now that the world's more aware of the situation and the need."

Dan is working with Boris Bodnar in Western Ukraine to ensure that the aid reaches the people who need it the most.

Boris says the aid is essential and will only become more important as the war goes on.

"It's highly, highly appreciated, very much needed.

"While the attacks are still continuing, the large groups of population will continue, and that will create potentially a huge humanitarian requirement."

Dan added: "Let's say it will stop tomorrow. I can only imagine the damage that's been caused already to our cities and how many people have been made homeless.

"And there's going to be a need to raise funds and provide aid for a long time to come."

Russian forces have been shelling the capital of Kyiv. Credit: AP

Russian troops are continuing to make their way across Ukraine to Kyiv, crossing into the country from Russia, neighbouring Belarus and from Russian-controlled Crimea.

Video has emerged of tanks on the streets of the city, and gunfire has been reported close to government buildings.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates, who is in Kyiv, said air raid sirens had been going off in the city all morning but that by early afternoon, it was once again quiet.

On Friday, the Kremlin said Russia was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer to discuss dropping his country’s bid to join NATO, as Russia has demanded.