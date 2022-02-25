A pet shop owner from Bradford has been jailed after an inspector found "squalid" conditions and dead animals in a bin and a freezer.

Andrew Garth was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and given a lifelong ban from keeping animals after pleading guilty causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

The court heard how Garth, who owned Allpets and The Bradford Birdman, failed to provide food and water to guinea pigs, rabbits and mice.

Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court heard that when his store was inspected in January 2020, Environmental Health officers found animals living in awful conditions, with many of them having died because of a lack of food and water.

Magistrates said the case was exacerbated by the fact that Garth, of Silwood Drive, was providing college students with experience working with animals.

Bradford Council's Environmental Health Team had visited the pet shop after receiving allegations of animal welfare issues at the business.

An inspection showed there to be a number of issues, including food not being provided to several animals; dead animals found in bins and the freezer storage area; guinea pigs being mixed in enclosures with rabbits with no attempt at separating male and female animals and no records being kept for feeding or health checks.

The findings were also verified by a vet, who confirmed that animals were suffering or had died through a lack of food.

Images taken during the inspection show dead mice being stored in a bread bag.

Garth pleaded guilty to the charge, and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Magistrates said: "This was the prolonged ill-treatment of several animals.

"It caused death, serious injury and harm to animals. There was a high level of suffering, and we haven't seen any remorse from you."

His defence told the court they would be appealing the sentence, and Garth's detention will be delayed pending the appeal.

After the case, Councillor Sarah Ferriby, portfolio holder for Healthy People and Places, said: "We take animal welfare very seriously and will take action where we find that animals have been mistreated or neglected.

"The animals in this case were found in appalling conditions, and many of them had also died as a result of starvation."