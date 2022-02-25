Topsey the Hillsborough cat back home and doing 'really well'

Topsey the cat, who invaded the pitch at Hillsborough earlier this month, is now back home after being missing for eight months.

Her owner Alison Jubb told ITV News that she was doing "really well" after being treated by vets for the last three weeks.

It emerged after Topsey ran onto the pitch during Sheffield Wednesday's game with Wigan that she had severe spinal injuries as a result of being mauled by an animal outside the ground.

She was taken into the care of vets and had to have a CT and MRI scan to determine the extent of her injuries.

Topsey has been on cage rest at the vets and will continue to be whilst she recovers at home. Credit: Alison Jubb

Vets decided not to operate on Topsey, as it was feared it could do her more harm than good, and she has instead been on cage rest and pain relief.

Alison said: "I keep looking at her and I can't quite believe she's back. It's surreal, I didn't think I would have her back."

She added that she was quite "content" being on cage rest at home for a few more weeks.

"The vets have said it will take time to get back to normal," Alison said.

"But the vets are hopeful that she can live a full life."

A fundraising appeal launched by Mrs Jubb to pay for Topsey's vet bills, which was backed by Sheffield Wednesday, raised more than £10,000.