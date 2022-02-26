The Ukrainian Bantams supporters' group joined fellow fans of Bradford City to raise Ukrainian flags in a show of solidarity at Saturday's game.

Members of the group have friends and relatives in Ukraine and described the past week as 'one of the most difficult and darkest times' they have ever been through.

Peter Chymera from the Ukrainian Bantams said: "When we did a call out to Bradford City for support they rallied round us and they out an arm round us in difficult times.

This is something that we will never forget, it is a great comfort for us."

City fans paid tribute in the thirtieth minute of the League Two clash against Mansfield to mark the length of Ukraine's independence.