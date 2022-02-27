14-year-old arrested over derelict Scarborough school fire

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a disused school in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to the site of the former Overdale School in Eastfield, Scarborough, at around 8:30pm on Friday.

A police scene guard is expected to remain in place until Monday while enquires continue into the suspicious blaze.

The fire service said the building was well alight when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters from Scarborough, Filey, Sherburn, Robin Hoods Bay and Pickering brought the blaze under control using two jets and an aerial ladder platform.

No-one was injured in the fire, which is being treated as a case of suspected arson.

North Yorkshire Police said the teenager was arrested on Saturday afternoon and was being questioned.

The force had said on Saturday it was trying to identify three youths seen at the site prior to fire.