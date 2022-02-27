Leeds United have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa following yesterday's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds have now lost their last four matches, conceding 17 goals in the process, and are just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Bielsa, 66, joined Leeds in 2018 and guided the club to the Premier League two years later. In their first season in the top tier of English football for 16 years Leeds finished 9th and recorded memorable wins over Manchester City and Tottenham.

However this season has been more of a struggle. The Whites have won only five league matches and have conceded more goals (60) than any other team in the division.

A mural of Bielsa has been created in Headingley Credit: David Mellor

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Director of football Victor Orta added: “Since arriving at Leeds United Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa Credit: PA

“He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting the supporters and the players, and giving a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team.

“It is disappointing his reign has had to end in this manner, given the special times we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best in my career, but we cannot hide from recent results.

“I would like to thank Marcelo for his commitment and dedication, and I wish him every success going forwards.”

Leeds say plans for a permanent tribute to Bielsa at Elland Road are being formulated and that a replacement head coach will be announced tomorrow.

Former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch has been tipped to replace Bielsa.