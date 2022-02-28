Bradford man to appear before court charged with terrorism offences

A 25-year-old man from Bradford is due to face court charged with terrorism offences.

Omar Sabir was arrested last week as part of what was described as a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and supported by West Yorkshire Police.

A property in the city was searched in connection with the arrest and, after a warrant of further detention was granted last week, he was charged on Monday (28 February).

Sabir, of Mansfield Road in the city, is accused of five offences contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000, related to entering funding arrangements, one offence contrary to section 15(1) of the act related to fundraising, and three offences contrary to section 57 of the act related to possession of articles for terrorist purposes.

He is due to appear via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 1 March.