Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed by robbers who stole a car in Lincolnshire.

The 32-year-old was at a property on Knowles Way in Bardney at around 9pm on Saturday night when he was attacked.

An Audi S4 was stolen during the incident.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Four men, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested.

Lincolnshire Police are still searching for the stole vehicle – a blue Audi S4, registration YY67 XDA.