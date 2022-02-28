Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has been announced as the new head coach of Leeds United.

The 48-year-old has signed a deal at Elland Road until June 2025 and will take charge of Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City, pending international clearance.

The American joins Leeds after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked at the weekend following a string of heavy defeats.

Bielsa had led Leeds back to the Premier League after a sixteen-year absence in 2020 but leaves the whites just above the relegation zone.

Marsch, a former USA international midfielder, previously played for D.C. United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA in the MLS.

He has coached New York Red Bulls in the MLS before working at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Marsch told Leeds United TV: “It’s something I’m really excited about, I know what a big club Leeds is, I know ex-players who have played here and I’ve watched this club from afar for many years and I’m really honoured and excited to be here."

“One of the things I love about this team right now is their commitment no matter how difficult the games have been, to play until the end, fight for each other, to never stop and to give everything to each other at every moment.

“This mentality and mindset to play for the fans, fight for the fans and to fight for each other is what I love, as a manager that is what I identify, a team that has heart, passion and plays for each other with everything they have.

“My style of play, my aggressiveness and the desire I have for teams to be intensive and to run and make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done here for three-and-a-half years."

Speaking about the appointment, Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta said: “We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter.

"Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

Marsch will have twelve games to try and ensure Leeds avoid relegation to the Championship.