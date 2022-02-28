A man who violently attacked a customer in a petrol station queue after he was asked to keep a social distance has been jailed for five years.

Ian Askey, 48, left his victim with a collapsed lung and two fractured ribs after the assault in the Jet petrol station on Northfield Road in Crookes, Sheffield, on 8 December last year.

South Yorkshire Police said tTe incident happened after Askey picked up two bottles of wine and stood close to a man at the counter.

The victim put his arm up to ask Askey to maintain his distance. After initially stepping back, Askey then punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the floor.

He then continued to attack the man while he was on the ground for several minutes before returning to his car and driving off.

He was later arrested a short distance down the road.

The incident happened at the Jet petrol station in Crookes in Sheffield Credit: Google Maps

Askey, of Upper Greenhill Gardens in Matlock, was due to face trial over the incident but he admitted Section 18 wounding as the court date loomed.

Acting Detective Sergeant Lee Freeman of South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield CID, who led the investigation, said: "This was a violent and completely unwarranted assault that left the victim badly hurt just for asking for his personal space to be respected, particularly in the midst of a global pandemic.

"This type of incident will not be tolerated, and we are glad this sentence has been handed to Askey for what he did.

"By admitting guilt close to the trial, we are also pleased that the victim has been spared re-living this nasty incident in a court room. We hope it brings some sort of closure for him so that he may now continue with his life."