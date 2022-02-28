A retired music teacher has been jailed for sexually abusing a boy at a preparatory school in North Yorkshire almost 40 years ago.

Bradford Crown Court heard how David Hope, now aged 74, used abuse as a "punishment" for alleged minor misdemeanors by the boy at Malsis School, Crosshills, in the 1980s.

He denied the charges but was found guilty of seven offences following a two-week trial and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Det Con Alison Morris, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "David Hope was a music teacher who was respected by his colleagues, held in high regard by the parents who entrusted him with their children, and seemingly popular with many of the pupils he taught.

"However, that was all just a fake mask of respectability to hide what he really was – a monstrous child abuser who used the act of rape as punishment to a boy for dubious indiscretions such as leaving toilet seat up or making a mistake in class."

The case was brought following allegations from the former pupil relating to incidents in the 1980s, when he was under the age of ten.

Police spoke to dozens of former pupils and staff after the victim made a complaint in 2017 and Hope was brought in for questioning the following year.

'I don't trust men'

In a statement given to the court, the victim said he continued to think about his experiences "over and over".

He missed long periods of school and added: "If a teacher spoke to me one-on-one at school, I would become faint and panic.

"I couldn't sleep at all, all my life, for seeing and thinking about Mr Hope.

"I felt like I was responsible for it and hated myself, I still struggle."

The man, who now has his own children, said he had was "over-protective" of them as a result of his own experiences.

He added: "I see and hear Mr Hope's image and voice wherever I go, making me feel constantly fearful and anxious. I jump at any loud noise and flash back to Mr Hope including if watching films.

"I don't trust men, and this includes one-on-ones with men including doctors. I question in my head every man I meet as possible rapists."

Det Con Morris added: "This physical and mental torture caused unimaginable damage to the boy who struggled with life through his teenage years, into adulthood, and to this very day.

"The sickening actions of Hope have taken a life-long toll on him that cannot be fully comprehended."

As well as being jailed, Hope was made subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.