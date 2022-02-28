Two drug dealers from Bradford who came up with a "sophisticated" method of concealing £1.4million of Class A drugs have been jailed.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Faruk Miah and Safraz Latif hid 14kg of cocaine inside a gas canister.

During a raid on 9 February last year, police found that the canister still released real gas when officers turned the valve. They also discovered a quarter of a kilo of cannabis and an 8mm semi-automatic pistol.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Miah, aged 44, of Cornwall Place, was jailed for 18 years after admitting to possession with intent to supply. He was also found guilty of possessing the gun.

Latif, aged 37 of Beacon Grove, was jailed for 11 years for possession with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police said: "Today’s sentences should serve as a message to the people who are intent on bringing drugs into our communities – you can expect to feel the full weight of the law upon you.

"I also hope that it shows the public we serve that any information relating to serious organised crime that is given to the police will be treated in the strictest confidence, and all efforts will be made to remove threat and risk from the communities of West Yorkshire."