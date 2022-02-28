Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 70s was raped in daylight in Rotherham.

Officers were called to Clifton Bank at around 1.30pm on Saturday to reports the pensioner had been seriously assaulted.

The force said the attack was "incredibly distressing" for the victim and it has increased its presence in the area.

A 31-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, burglary and a public order offence. He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan, leading the investigation, said: "This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim, who is being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"I also know this will have caused great concern in the local community, but thankfully, incidents like this remain rare.

"There has been an increased police presence in the Clifton area and this will continue as our investigation continues. I would urge anyone who has any concerns to please talk to our officers – they are there to help.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who may have any information – no matter how small - which could help our investigation to please come forward."

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact 101.