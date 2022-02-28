Bradford-based windows and doors company Safestyle UK has suffered a "highly sophisticated" cyber attack which it claims originated from Russia.

The firm says its customer services operations were "severely impacted" when they were targeted on 25 January.

Although the effect of the attack was mitigated by recent investments to modernise its IT infrastructure, the interruption to order processing and customer service levels is expected to reduce revenues by around 10%.

Mike Gallacher, chief executive of Safestyle UK, said it was "another huge challenge" coming in the wake of disruption caused by the pandemic.

He added: "Whilst it has been tough, our people have responded with resilience, flexibility and incredible levels of commitment to ensure that we have minimised the impact on our customers and our business performance.”

The company says its core business systems are now operating effectively and it will focus on recovering its customer service levels.

Safestyle UK, which is based in Bradford, has been trading for 25 years and has branches across the country.