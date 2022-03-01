Police say an 84-year-old man convicted of sending threatening letters to three South Yorkshire Labour MPs is thought to have fled the country.

Donald Wood failed to turn up for his trial at Sheffield Crown Court and was found guilty in his absence of three offences under the Malicious Communications Act.

He sent threatening letters to Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis, Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey and Barnsley East MP Stephanie Peacock between 23 and 27 March 2019.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Wood failed to appear at court for his trial and is believed to have travelled to Morocco."

A warrant for his arrest was issued on 21 February.

Wood is due to be sentenced on 5 April.