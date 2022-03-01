Police have confirmed that human bones found in a park in Lincolnshire are those of a suspected murder victim who disappeared in November.

Officers were called to Witham Way Country Park, off Tattershall Road in Boston, on 19 February after a member of the public found the bones.

Investigators then found further human remains which were sent for DNA tests.

The results show they belonged to 27-year-old Ilona Golabek, who was reported missing from Boston on 9 November.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: "We have located some body parts concealed in bags in the park since we started searching the area on 19 February.

"We remain in the park and are continuing to search the location. Ilona’s family are aware and out our thoughts are with them.

"We are continuing our appeal for witnesses, and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the park to contact us."

Kamil Ranoszek, aged 40, of Wormgate in Boston, has been charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

Lincolnshire Police said officers would remain in the park for the rest of the week.