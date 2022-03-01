Louis Tomlinson is one of three big-name South Yorkshire music acts who have announced that they have cancelled gigs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Doncaster's Tomlinson will no longer tour Kyiv and Moscow in early July.

Fellow Doncaster native Dominic Harrison, known on stage as Yungblud, has called off two shows on consecutive days in late May in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon had planned an Eastern European tour around Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, but echoed the sentiments of others in pulling their performances.

All three acts cited the war in Ukraine and said their thoughts were with people suffering in the country.

Nominated for two NME awards last month, Bring Me The Horizon spoke of their ties with Ukraine, a country where they have made friends and toured before.

They tweeted: "In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates."

The Sheffield rock band had planned an extensive trip with tickets no longer available for nine dates in Russia, alongside solo dates in Ukraine and Belarusian capital Minsk.

Yungblud will tour worldwide until September Credit: PA

Yungblud, 24, promised to return to Ukraine as soon as possible, declaring himself "heartbroken".

Canceling both Russian performances, Yungblud said: "The vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past!"