Video report by Jon Hill

A teacher from North Yorkshire has told how he fled 500km from his adopted home in Kyiv after spending two days in hiding following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lewis Edwards, 33, from Ripon, was working at a private school in the Ukrainian capital when the Russian Army began its assault on 24 February.

He took refuge with his partner Tanya Bogdanovska, 30, in a metro station as forces advanced.

Mr Edwards said: "Myself and my partner were woken in the early hours of the morning by air raid sirens and calls from loved ones filled with panic.

"After two days of fear and hiding from explosions, on hearing how close the Russian forces were coming to our shelter, we took the difficult decision to flee, preferring the uncertainty of escape to the uncertainty of becoming trapped."

The couple used a network of friends to travel 500km to the Slovakian border.

Their escape came as a 40-mile armoured Russian convoy advanced on Kyiv and Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under pressure to impose a no-fly zone.

Mr Lewis is now trying to set up a refugee camp and his family is fundraising to try to support the effort.

He said: "Our friends, a group made up of Ukrainians and foreigners are working together now to try and do what we can. We want to do what we can to help."