A woman from Dewsbury who conspired with her partner to sexually abuse an eight-year-old girl was one of 450 people arrested after an investigation into an online platform used to share abusive material.

Images of Danielle Schofield, 34, carrying out her attacks were found on the phone of her partner, 36-year-old Robert Stanley, in April 2020.

The pair also fantasised about keeping a child as their "sex slave".

They were caught as part of an investigation launched in New Zealand in 2019 into a platform hosted in the country which contained some of the most "horrific and devastating" material investigators had seen.

The probe identified tens of thousands of global users and prompted an investigation by the National Crime Agency in the UK.

Schofield and Stanley were eventually jailed for a total of seven years and nine months.Also arrested were brothers Akaash and Nadeem Hussain, from Sheffield. Akaash, a night support worker at a children’s home, had 200 indecent images of children on his phone. He was given a two-year community order.

Brothers Nadeem and Akaash Hussain Credit: NCA

Nadeem, who had downloaded over 400 images, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and 80 hours of community service. Sarah Blight, of the NCA, said: "This has, and continues to be, a hugely important operation.

"The information received from our partners in New Zealand pointed to a significant number of online accounts linked to individuals in the UK, who likely pose a sexual threat to children."Work is very much ongoing across the country to disrupt more of these sexual predators."