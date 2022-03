A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her 70s in Rotherham.Police were called to Clifton Bank at around 1.30pm on Saturday, 26 February, following reports of an attack.Monjur Khan, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.He is due to appear before magistrates today.