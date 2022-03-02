West Yorkshire firefighters have issued a warning after they attended three barbecue fires on Marsden Moor in a single day.

The fire service says the blazes, in Marsden, Scammonden and Brun Clough on Saturday, 27 February, were "potentially devastating".

It comes after a man was jailed earlier this year for setting off a firework on Marsden Moor which sparked a huge fire.

The blaze last April burnt for three days, with crews from across West Yorkshire being brought in to deal with the incident.

A huge blaze sparked by a firework burnt for three days on Marsden Moor last April Credit: West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

A campaign was launched last year to encourage people not to light barbecues on the moor after a number of fires in recent years.

Firefighters are reminding people that they could end up in jail if they light one.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wildfire lead officer Richard Hawley said: “As the days get longer and we all get to enjoy some long-awaited sunshine, we want to stress the seriousness and importance of the public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) in place in rural districts across the region which include a ban on moorland fires, barbecues or fireworks.

"When our crews are called to these completely avoidable incidents, there is not only a high financial cost, but they are taken away from protecting our communities in other areas."

Credit: West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

National Trust area ranger for Marsden Moor, Ian Dowson, added: "It’s frustrating to see barbecues being used on the moors again this spring, especially after the fire last April caused so much damage to wildlife and precious peat habitat.

"Since that fire, we've planted around 70,000 moss plants to help the moors recover, and to reduce the chance of future fires."