An operating theatre nurse has admitted a string of sexual offences against patients and staff at a hospital in Sheffield.

Paul Grayson, 51, who worked at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to six charges including voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

He had already admitted 17 other charges including sexual assault and voyeurism.

Police have said many of the offences were committed in the day case theatre unit at the hospital, and involved both staff and patients, between 2017 and 2020.

Some of charges relate to the discovery of recordings of the intimate areas of three unidentified female patients, a police spokesman said when Grayson was charged in December.

Grayson, of Woodstock Road, Sheffield, previously admitted 13 voyeurism charges, including one created by new upskirting legislation.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of sexual touching and one of taking an indecent image of a 17-year-old child.

He had already been struck off.

Many of the offences took place in the hospital Credit: PA

When Grayson was charged last year, Chief Supt Shelley Hemsley, district commander for Sheffield, said: "I know this case is extremely unsettling.

"These charges follow an extensive investigation carried out by officers in our Protecting Vulnerable People department.

"Despite significant and wide-ranging enquiries by the team, who have worked closely with the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, it is highly unlikely that the three unidentified women will ever be identified as all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted."

Calls for hospital to investigate

The hospital’s chief nurse, Professor Chris Morley, said in December the trust was co-operating with police and taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

He said he was sorry the three women could not be identified.

Louise Haigh, the MP for Sheffield Heeley, called for the hospital trust to launch an investigation into how Grayson was able to commit his crimes over a three-year period without detection.

She added: "I have been contacted by women that have been affected by these crimes and I know that they are being supported.

"I would urge anyone else who has been abused then please seek help and support from trained professionals, help is out there for you, and you do not need to face it alone.”

Grayson is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 May.