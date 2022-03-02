Police are investigating after a group of men armed with weapons damaged three houses in Leeds, including an arson attack and a shooting.

Officers were called to Bismarck Street in Beeston at 8.55pm on Tuesday night, where a property and a parked car were damaged.

A second incident was reported on Town Street at 11.15pm the same night, where a group of men caused damage to another property and started a fire there.

During the course of their investigation officers found out another incident had happened at the same address on Monday night, when damage had been caused to the front door.

They found evidence that it was caused by a shotgun which had reportedly blown the door off its hinges.

Detectives believe all three incidents are linked.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

Det Chief Insp Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify and arrest those responsible.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of these incidents, particularly the firearm discharge at the address in Town Street on Monday night, or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

He added: "We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising with our district colleagues and the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people."