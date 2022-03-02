Leeds-based Jet2 has become the first UK airline to say face masks are no longer mandatory on board its planes.

The company is still recommending people wear them in line with government advice and says there is still a legal requirement for passengers flying from Scotland.

Customers are also being warned there could be different rules in airports at their destination.

It comes after ministers scrapped England's Plan B measures in January, including mandatory face coverings in most public indoor settings.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: "It is no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask in England and Northern Ireland, including at our airports or onboard our aircraft.

"However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that customers continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and we remind customers that they will need to wear one when they get to their overseas destination.

"Customers travelling from Scotland must still wear a face mask."