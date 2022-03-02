South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man and a woman were robbed in a Sheffield park by two men armed with a machete.

The pair were walking in Endcliffe Park off Ecclesall Road at around 2pm on Sunday, 27 February, when they were approached by the men and one tried to grab a camera the man was holding.

The victims fought back, leaving one with a hand injury that is not thought to be serious.

The attackers fled the scene but despite an extensive search officers could not find them.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to what happened.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Penn from the robbery team said: "We know incidents like this are worrying for the local community living nearby and people visiting the park.

"An investigation has been launched and we are doing all we can to identify the suspects. In the meantime, there are additional patrols in place to provide reassurance to the local community.

"It was a nice, sunny day on Sunday and we know many people were out enjoying the park. I am keen to hear from anybody who was in the park around the time of the incident, or anybody who may have seen the two suspects before the incident."

One of the suspects is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and full face covering, and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect is described as having olive skin and also spoke with a local accent. They were both described as being in their late teens to early 20s.

Anybody with information is being urged to contact 101.