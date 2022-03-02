A man who raped a woman as she made her way home after a night out with her boyfriend has had his prison sentence increased.

Selfo Myrtaj, 28, was initially on foot when he past the 22-year-old woman on 8 August last year in Doncaster.

But he then got into his car and drove around the town centre looking for her.

South Yorkshire Police said, after catching up with her, he got out and dragged her back to his car before taking her to a secluded location and attacking her.

Mrytaj, of Scot Lane, pleaded guilty to rape at Sheffield Crown Court in December and was initially sentenced to four years in prison.But the sentence has now been increased to six years after being referred to the Court of Appeal.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP, said: "Selfo Myrtaj committed a sickening act of rape, deliberately targeting a woman who was alone and vulnerable.

"No sentence can wholly repair the damage that his actions have caused, but I do believe that this increased sentence better reflects the seriousness of his dreadful offending."

South Yorkshire Police investigating officer PC Rob Zarchi said: "This was clearly a pre-meditated attack and that is reflected in the sentence that was handed to Mrytaj."This incident has had a profound effect on the victim and I would like to praise her for the tremendous courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings."I hope this sentencing allows the victim to attempt to move forward with her life."