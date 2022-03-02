Hollywood director Ridley Scott is set to be in Lincoln later this month to shoot scenes for his new film Napoleon at the city's Cathedral.

Lincolnshire County Council said there will be traffic disruption and parking restrictions around the landmark from next week as preparation for shooting gets underway.

Filming will take place on 17 and 18 March.

The film tells the story of 19th Century French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power, and will star Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

It is thought it will be released on Apple TV at some point next year.

Joaquin Phoenix is set to star in the Napoleon film in the title role Credit: PA

Several hundred cast and crew members will descend on Lincoln for filming in mid-March.

It means Minster Yard will be closed to traffic between 15 and 19 March and parking bays along Eastgate suspended between 9 and 24 March.

Before filming starts, the crew will spend a week preparing the site for filming, then a night set-dressing the cathedral.

Once filming has finished there will be five days of returning the site to normal.