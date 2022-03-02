A Lincolnshire MP is standing by his comments on the refugee crisis in Ukraine after he said that "we have done our bit" on immigration from Eastern Europe.

Sir Edward Leigh has faced a backlash after he praised the Home Secretary's "proportionate response", saying the UK was "the country of choice for mass migration".

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, the Gainsbrough MP, said: "I do urge her to – as well as listen to all these humanitarian voices – to listen to the voices of people from, for instance in Lincolnshire, where we feel we have done really our bit in terms of migration from eastern Europe where we are under extreme pressure in terms of housing and jobs.

"I know it is difficult to say but we have to be honest about this – and may I therefore be a correcting voice in this and congratulate her on her humanitarian but proportionate response and not throwing away the immigration rule book?"

It came as the government faced criticism for not going as far as the EU in opening its doors to Ukrainian refugees forced to leave their homeland after Russia's invasion.

While Ireland dropped all visa requirements for those fleeing the war, the UK reduced them only for the immediate family members of those already settled in Britain.

Labour councillors on Lincolnshire County Council said Sir Edward "doesn't speakfor Lincolnshire".

Shadow executive member Cllr Karen Lee said: "The remarks made by Sir Edward Leigh simply don’t reflect the views of Lincolnshire people.

"So many of us have watched the news coming from the Ukraine with both fear andsadness.

"It is my understanding from discussions with other senior local politicians that Lincolnshire will be just one of those places in this country which will be offering refuge and a safe haven for Ukrainian refuges, and alongside a great many others I will do everything that I can to support that humanitarian response."

The MP also faced criticism on Twitter, with many echoing Cllr Lee's comments.

The Conservative leader of East Lindsey District Council, Craig Leyland, retweeted comments by the chief executive of Lincolnshire YMCA, in which she said refugees were welcome.

Penny Green tweeted: "Others have opened their borders because they see people in need and frankly if that were me or you needing to get to freedom we would want to be welcomed and received."

A senior Lincolnshire Police officer wrote that he disagreed with Sir Edward's speech.

But when asked by ITV News whether he wanted to add to his comments, Sir Edward's office said he did not want to comment further, saying: "He has said what he has said."