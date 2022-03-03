A man already jailed for 17 years as part of a major investigation into historic child grooming offences has been convicted of further abuse.

Nasarat Hussain, from Huddersfield, was locked up in 2018 for abuse offences dating back to before 2011.

The 33-year-old has now been given an additional two years for an offence of attempted rape following investigations as part of Operation Tendersea – a major probe into widespread child exploitation in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2011.

His latest guilty plea relates to an attack on a teenage girl between 2004 and 2007.

Det Chief Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees District Police, said: "Hussain and other men also convicted in this investigation were responsible for the truly dreadful exploitation of vulnerable young females over a number of years.

"We hope the significant sentences handed down by the courts serve as a stark warning of the punishments waiting for those who commit such dreadful crimes and continue to bring comfort to victims."

Operation Tendersea has resulted in hundreds of years of jail sentences being given to convicted abusers.