A huge fire has broken out at a Grade II listed building in Keighley.

Footage on social media shows flames engulfing Dalton Mills in the town centre.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says 20 crews and more than 100 firefighters are on the scene, along with an aerial ladder from Bradford.

The blaze started on the ground floor and has spread throughout the building.

There are no injuries reported so far.

Dalton Mills dates back to the 19th century and was once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing over 2,000 workers.

It has since been used as a filming location for many TV series such as The Great Train Robbery, Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.