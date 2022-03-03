A thief drove off with a lorry containing £1million of stock after breaking into a delivery yard in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the man drove a cab into the compound in Sherburn in the early hours of Wednesday, 2 March and connected it to a fully stocked trailer.

A force spokesperson said: "They proceeded to smash through the locked gate and made off with what is believed to be around £1million worth of stock.

"Units immediately headed to the area and located the vehicle coming off the A1 at Wetherby.

"But the driver decamped from the cab and made off on foot."

Despite a search using police dogs and drones, the thief escaped.

"But we were chuffed to be able to stop this crime escalating in its tracks and reunite one of our local businesses with its valuable stock," the police spokesperson said.