A man has been charged with murder over a Boxing Day stabbing at a Sheffield pub.

Macaulay Byrne, 26, died in hospital after suffering stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen on Drake House Lane in Beighton.

Bovic Mupolo, 21, of Fleury Rise in Gleadless, Sheffield, has now been charged with his murder and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Another man, 26 year old Layton Morris, of Sidney Street in Mexborough, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Macauley Byrne was stabbed to death in the Gypsy Queen in Beighton on Boxing Day Credit: Google Maps

Mupolo and Morris are among five people who have been arrested in connection with the death.

One 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms. A 59-year-old and a 33-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Chief Insp Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: "The investigation team have been working tirelessly to ensure that all parties involved in the death of Macaulay are identified and dealt with accordingly, and this most recent arrest and charge of a man for the murder of Macaulay is seen as a significant milestone in this particular case."