A 21-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her baby to death has been jailed.

Charlie Stevenson was cleared of murdering her partner Christopher Higgs, who died from a single stab wound to the chest after an incident in Portland Street, Boston, on 14 July last year.

But she was convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court and was jailed today for nine years.

Sentencing Stevenson, His Honour Judge Simon Hirst told her: "The use of a knife by you and the consequence of your use demonstrates why it is there is real anxiety on the part of the public about knives.

"In your case, there was a deliberate, forceful use of that knife and continued use of force once it penetrated the skin to the full length of the knife.

"You rang for an ambulance and gave a lying account of what happened. You told the operator Mr Higgs had fallen onto the knife."

During the trial, the jury was told Stevenson and Mr Higgs, 21, had a volatile relationship and had argued shortly before he was stabbed.

Stevenson then gave a number of accounts of what happened, firstly telling a 999 operator that Mr Higgs slipped and fell on the knife and then later telling a police officer that Mr Higgs had stabbed himself.

In court, Stevenson told the jury that Mr Higgs had been previously violent towards her and that she only picked up the knife that day to scare him after he got her in a headlock and was strangling her.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Chief Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "I can only hope that this sentence brings some level of comfort and closure to Christopher’s friends and family.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to them at this difficult time.

"As evidenced by this tragic case, knife crime can have devastating consequences."