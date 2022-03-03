Play video

New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has joked that he might have to overcome comparisons with the main character from the hit TV show Ted Lasso.

The 48-year-old, a former USA international midfielder, took over at Elland Road after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked last week.

His appointment has drawn comparisons with Apple TV comedy-drama Ted Lasso, which tells the story of an American football coach who is hired to manage an English football team.

Despite his inexperience in the sport, Lasso tries to win over the skeptical fans with his folksy, optimistic attitude.

Ted Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis Credit: PA

Speaking to the media for the first time today, Jesse Marsch admitted there was a stigma around managers from the US taking on managing jobs in the UK.

Laughing, he said: "I think there's probably a stigma. I'm not sure Ted Lasso helped! I haven't watched the show but I get it, people hate hearing the word 'soccer'. I've used the word 'football' since I was a professional football player.

"I think more and more in the States we're adapting to what the game is here in England and our connection with what this league is and what the culture of the sport is in this country."

After a 14-year career as a professional footballer in the US, Marsch coached New York Red Bulls in the MLS before working at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

He said: "I can understand that they don't think that we have the experiences that can be created here in Europe. Frankly they're right: it was the reason I came to Europe. It was the reason I learned German. It was the reason I've tried to adapt to different cultures.

"This is the fifth country I've coached football in. It takes me out of my comfort zone every time. It challenges me to grow and develop and learn new things. I'm very open to that. I'm very cognisant of the fact that I'm not perfect and I don't want to be.

"And all I can say is the only way I know how to do things is to go all in, to give everything I have, to believe in who I am, to believe in the people that I work with and to try to maximise what we are every day.

"And I find if you can do that effectively that you can be incredibly surprised by the human spirit and what you can achieve. So, that sounds like Ted Lasso I think from what I've heard!"