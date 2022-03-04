An elderly fraud victim was conned out of more than £44,000 after being quoted under £4,000 for paving work at his home in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, in his 80s, agreed with a doorstep caller to have some repairs done at the property on Standon Crescent, Shiregreen on 6 January.

A force spokesperson said: "The price they agreed was £3,500, but after some initial work was carried out the victim has paid out more than £44,000."

A CCTV image has been released of a man officers want to find.

Anyone with information should call 101.