Dramatic aerial photographs have revealed the devastation caused when a huge fire ripped through a listed mill building in Keighley.

More than a hundred firefighters were at Dalton Mills in Keighley on Thursday, when it was engulfed in flames.

The building had been used as a shooting location for TV programmes such as Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

Firefighters said the building was fully involved in the fire and it was at risk of collapse after the roof and floors were burned away.

Police are treating the fire as arson and have arrested five people.

On Friday West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was still damping down at the fire and had one pump on the scene.