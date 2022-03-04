A special constable and trainee lawyer has admitted posting online messages fantasising about abusing children and possessing thousands of child abuse images.

Jack Mallinson, 25, a special police constable with West Yorkshire Police, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in January last year after using instant messaging app Wickr to send encrypted content.

Officers found 3,710 indecent images on his mobile phone.

Mallinson, of Wakefield, was charged with five counts of making and possessing indecent images and one count of publishing obscene posts.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and will be sentenced on 30 March.

NCA operations manager Matthew Brooks said: "Behind every one of these images and videos is a young victim, who is powerless and exploited.

"The NCA will continue to do everything it can to bring individuals like Mallinson to justice and protect those affected by online child sexual abuse."