Man dies in A52 crash in Lincolnshire after failing to stop for police

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A52 in Lincolnshire after failing to stop for police.

It happened at around 11.15pm, on Friday 4 March, when officers found the vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree, at Croft Bank.

The driver, who has not been named, died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

The road was closed in both directions overnight following the incident. It re-opened at around 10.50am today (Saturday, 5 March).

A police spokesman said:"The matter has been automatically referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have taken primacy for the investigation of this incident."