Rallies are being held across the region this weekend to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

In York, MP's are calling on people to gather at St Helene's Square this afternoon (Saturday 5 March) as the Russian invasion enters its tenth day.

A specially commissioned heart shaped ice sculpture of the Ukrainian flag will be positioned in the city centre. It will be one of 40 sculptures lining the streets as the York Ice trail returns.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: "Following Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of the independent nation of Ukraine, I am proud that the people of York will come together this weekend to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

To mark this occasion, the city's ice trail will proudly showcase a sculpture in support of Ukraine, which I hope residents and visitors will use as an opportunity to reflect on these tragic events, and join the international condemnation of the Russian State's actions.

"York has a proud history of a city of sanctuary and our communities have shown themselves to be caring and supportive for people in need. We stand ready and willing to support those fleeing the current conflict in any way we can. "

The council added they are working closely with the Government and Migration Yorkshire to 'provide support' as they have done with previous refugees.

A rally will also be taking place in King Edward Square in Hull with people encouraged to come bearing flags and banners.

Information will be available at the event telling people how they can donate and support those fleeing the conflict.

Refugees wait at the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka for the bus Credit: PA

It comes as Russia has broken a ceasefire intended to give Ukrainian civilians a chance to evacuate two cities under siege, according to a senior official.

The Russian military had said it would observe a ceasefire in Mariupol in the south-east and the eastern town of Volnovakha from 7am UK time on Saturday, expected to last until 2pm UK time.