Man charged after police officers assaulted in Bradford

A man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted during an incident in Bradford on Saturday evening.

Police were called to St Leonard's Road in Girlington following reports of a disturbance - two officers were assaulted and later treated for their injuries in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police have said they are aware of a video circulating on social media of an officer being attacked.

Four men were arrested with one being charged with assault - he is due to appear in court later this month.

Chief Inspector Bash Anwar of Bradford District Police, said: "West Yorkshire Police condemns any violence towards its staff and all such incidents will be investigated thoroughly.

"We will seek to prosecute anyone who displays violence towards an emergency worker as they work to protect the public and keep our communities safe."