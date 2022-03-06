North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing teenager

Police in North Yorkshire are urgently appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Desteny Sturgess Green is missing from the Womersley area and was last seen at 6.50am on Saturday, March 5 at the Jet Garage on Selby Road in Askern.

Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are treating her as a "high-risk" missing person.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers, Nike trainers and was carrying a black bag.

Desteny was last seen on CCTV at the Jet Garage on Selby Road. Credit: CCTV/ North Yorkshire Police

Desteny is described as being around 5ft5 in height and of slim build; she has long straight brown hair.

Police have said she has links to West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and anyone who sees Desteny is asked to call 999.

