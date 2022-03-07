Police have issued a new appeal to find a man who raped a 13-year-old girl in a cemetery in North Nottinghamshire as she walked home from school.

The incident happened in a graveyard off Babworth Road, Retford, at around 3.30pm on Thursday 12 December, 2019 – the date of the general election.

The teenager was walking alone when she was attacked.

Despite extensive investigations, the case remains unsolved.

The BBC's Crimewatch programme will cover the inquiry today, showing CCTV footage of a man police want to find.

It shows him walking along Leafield, close to the cemetery, around the time the victim was attacked. Crimestoppers is offering a £1,000 reward for information.

Det Sgt Neil Allsop, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We would like to hear from anybody who was in the area and saw anything suspicious.

"This case may now be over two years old but the date may well stick in people’s minds as it coincided with the 2019 general election."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.