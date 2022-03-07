Play video

Video report by Chris Kiddey

A West Yorkshire homeowner is calling for answers about what caused the huge landslip that left his house teetering on the brink of collapse.

Simon Sugden is still living in a Travelodge two weeks after around 200 tonnes of earth fell away from the garden of his semi-detached house on Westlea Avenue in Riddelsden, near Keighley, and into the River Aire.

He said: "I just need answers really – could this have been prevented?

"I don't want to point the finger at anybody. I just want to now what happened. I think everybody needs to know."

Mr Sugden, whose house has been in his family for three generations, was woken by firefighters in the early hours of 20 February as heavy rain during Storms Eunice and Franklin left the property unstable.

His was one of six properties evacuated.

"I opened the bedroom curtains and I saw this water coming down the street," he said.

"I thought I need to ring the emergency services and the firemen came and said 'you have got to get out'."

Mr Sugden took his five-year-old daughter, Jenny, and left. Now he has no idea if they will ever be able to return.

He said: "A couple of people have said [there's] no chance, and another guy said all you need is a couple of hundred grand of cement - but is it going to be worth that?"It's been a nightmare. The last few days have been like living in a disaster movie. I don't know whether I'm coming or going."

Bradford Council said residents had been given"practical and emotional support", along with ongoing help to find alternative accommodation.A spokesperson added: "Assessment of the stability of the land, further risk assessments and geotechnical and other ground surveys are being undertaken.

"These will continue as will the support provided to residents at this difficult and upsetting time."