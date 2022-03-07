A mural celebrating rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield has been unveiled to mark his extraordinary fundraising efforts.

Sinfield – the former Leeds Rhinos captain – has raised just under £5 million for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity after his former team mate and close friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

The painting, on the side of a building opposite the Headingley Taps pub, close to the Leeds Rhinos' ground, was the idea of fan Dan Whitely.

Fans came together to raise over £2,000 to cover the cost of the work and collaborated with Leeds Street Gallery and artist James Archer to make it happen.

Sinfield has raised over £4.8m for MNDA after Rob Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease Credit: PA

Sinfield has completed two gruelling challenges to raise money and awareness around MND.

In December 2020, he ran seven marathons in seven days, raising over £2.7 million.

Last November he pulled on his running trainers again for the Extra Mile Challenge, covering 101 miles in 24 hours.

Sinfield ran 101 miles in 24hrs for MNDA and Leeds Hospitals Charity Credit: PA

His latest challenge has raised over £2.1 million pounds, which will be split between the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Sinfield received an OBE from the Duke of Cambridge Credit: PA

In January the 41-year-old received and OBE at Windsor Castle by the Duke of Cambridge for his services to Rugby League and Charity fundraising.