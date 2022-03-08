Police have revealed that a dog which fatally attacked a baby girl at a beauty spot in Lincolnshire was a husky.

The three-month-old died from injuries she suffered in an incident at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, on Sunday night.

A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of having a dog which was dangerously out of control have been released under investigation.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe the breed to be a husky dog, and the animal is currently in isolation in kennels while forensic examinations are carried out."

Forestry England, which manages Ostler's Plantation, said in a statement: "We are very sorry to hear about this deeply distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family of the baby. We will support the police with their ongoing investigation."